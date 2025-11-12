EastEnders favourite Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) has collapsed to the floor in devastation.

It's been a rough old week for the matriarch, as eldest son Harry (Elijah Holloway) accidentally stabbed his nemesis Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) during a scuffle.

As viewers will recall, Okie kept Harry hostage for weeks while forcing his best pal Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) to deal narcotics around London. When Kojo finally freed Harry, the two bravely spoke to the police about Okie's involvement in the drugs operation under the leadership of Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

Just as they thought the ordeal was over, Okie held Kojo at knifepoint.

Teddy took the blame for Okie's death. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Fearing for his life, he called Harry, who then mistakenly drove the knife into his stomach. Okie then died in his arms, calling out for his mum in his final moments.

Teddy (Roland Manookian) then charged in, finding his son in a state of distress and lying beside the body. Harry was completely and utterly traumatised by what had happened, and he knew that he had to form a plan.

The two returned to No. 1, where Harry was instructed to go and shower before the police and solicitor were informed. In his absence, Teddy returned to the scene of the crime and decided to take the rap for the crime.

In today's instalment, Teddy anxiously awaited an update on his case. Brother Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) was concerned that he'd be sent down without an experienced brief, and enlisted cousin Phil (Steve McFadden) to help out.

Now if there's anybody who can get the Mitchells out of a sticky situation, it's Phil's lawyer Ritchie Scott (Sîan Webber)!

Teddy revealed he was being charged with murder. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Nicola tried to put on a brave face. She promised her boys that Teddy would be home soon, and gathered them together for a meal.

She knew that there was a risk of him never being set free, but had a small amount of confidence that Ritchie's expertise to get him off the hook.

However, things hadn't exactly gone to plan. Teddy called to say that Ritchie had given some bad news – the CPS had concluded that the evidence was stacked up against him, and as a result, he was to be charged with murder.

Despite being estranged from each other for quite some time, Nicola was utterly broken by the news.

Is this the end of Teddy's time in Albert Square?

