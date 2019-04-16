Lola is forced to admit she kept quiet about being engaged to a guy called Ewan to a heartbroken Jay - who she was on the verge of getting back together with before Ben blabbed - and begs for another chance, confessing it's him she loves having reconnected since returning to Walford four years after she walked out on their relationship and relocated up north.

Tearfully begging him to consider making a proper go of things as a couple, Lola is crushed when furious Jay refuses.

The first viewers knew about Lola's engagement was on Friday 12th April when Ben put pressure on Lo to keep away from Jay and threatened to reveal her secret, which he eventually followed through with in the very next episode.

Ben wants to control Lola to ensure she doesn't jeopardise the wicked plot to take down Phil, while playing happy families to his face using granddaughter Lexi to soften him up and earn his trust. Ms Pearce is on board but has become increasingly uneasy with the con since catching up with Jay and realising the spark still exists between them - will she be driven to expose Ben's true reason for being back in Albert Square? Has Ben just wrecked his own scheme by antagonising his biggest asset?

