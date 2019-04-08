After inviting Phil to dinner, Ben left Lola surprised when he told his dad that they could rebuild the Mitchell empire together. But, in a cliffhanger scene, Ben then confided in Lola as to what his true intentions really are:

"Taking him down is too easy. He's already at rock bottom. I don't just want his money. I want his happiness, his dignity. I want to build him back up, look him in the eye at the moment he has got everything he's ever wanted and then I going to take it from him."

What happens next?

At the moment, Ben appears to be using Lola as a confidante, but events coming up later this week could test their pact. Scenes to be shown on Thursday will see Ben get annoyed when he starts to realise that Lola could be falling for Jay again?

But Lola looks set to ignore Ben's instructions, opting instead to go for a drink with Jay at the Vic. And pretty soon, both Lola and Jay are sneaking off to the E20, where they end up kissing. So is Jay set to discover what is going on? And is word also destined to reach Phil's ears?

