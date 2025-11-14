Teddy Mitchell, played by actor Roland Manookian, has had quite a hectic week in EastEnders.

In fact, the last year-and-a-half hasn't exactly been plain sailing for the character, who has been at the centre of several huge storylines.

There was his relationship with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and subsequent reunion with ex-wife Nicola (Laura Doddington), and more recently, discovering that youngest son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) had been fathered by Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

Teddy has been charged with murder. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Then came the discovery that eldest son Harry (Elijah Holloway) had become entwined in a huge drugs operation led by Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

In Ravi's absence, his henchman Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) held Harry hostage and made him dependant on drugs. Teddy was alerted to the situation by Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) – who had helped to free Harry – but the ordeal didn't stop there.

Earlier in the week, Okie held Kojo at knifepoint and when Harry intervened, a scuffle ensued. Harry accidentally stabbed Kojo, taking his life.

Teddy couldn't see his boy sent down for murder and decided to take responsibility, though it didn't exactly go to plan. Top Mitchell lawyer Ritchie Scott (Sîan Webber) tried to get him off the hook, but he was ultimately charged with murder.

But where does this leave the character?

Is Teddy Mitchell leaving?

There's no official confirmation that Manookian has wrapped filming. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At this stage, it appears not. There's been no official confirmation that Manookian's tenure on the BBC soap is coming to a close.

However, it could be possible that he only signed on the dotted line for 18 months, and that his contract is coming to an end. In this instance, Teddy would leave within the coming weeks, possibly following a trial.

Let's not forget that this is EastEnders, and while it seems like Teddy is about to be sent down, there could be a killer twist on the horizon that would see him walk free!

