Is EastEnders on tonight? BBC One soap scraps early BBC iPlayer release
A change in schedule for Wednesday 3rd September 2025.
EastEnders viewers may be confused by the lack of early release episode on BBC iPlayer this morning (Wednesday 3rd September 2025).
But fear not, there's not much longer to wait for your next instalment, as the show confirmed that it would be holding the episode until the evening broadcast.
On Tuesday (2nd September), Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) rejected mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) and tried to flee, only for a gunshot to ring out in their line of fire during a fight between Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).
As Jack and Ravi watched on in horror, fans were left wondering whether Kat or Zoe has been shot.
So, read on below for all the details of when and where to tune in next.
When is EastEnders on tonight?
You'll need to tune in on BBC One at 7:30pm to catch all of Wednesday's action, with the audience also able to follow along or catch up via BBC iPlayer from this time.
Not only will Wednesday's scenes reveal who's been injured, there will also be at least one bombshell unveiled about Zoe's life since she was last in Walford.
This will pave the way for more secrets to be spilled in the aftermath.
But what exactly is Zoe hiding, and will the shooting victim survive?
As for police detective Jack and master criminal Ravi, how will they handle the fallout?
Trust us when we say, you won't want to miss seeing this one in real time!
Read more:
- Who has been shot in EastEnders gun horror as Kat and Zoe reunion continues in BBC iPlayer release?
- 5 EastEnders spoilers next week: Jack Branning double-crosses Ravi Gulati and Callum Highway shocked by Jonno
- EastEnders airs historic Kat Moon and Zoe Slater reunion in electric early BBC iPlayer cliffhanger
- EastEnders reveals schedule change for Zoe Slater's "explosive return" to Walford next week
- EastEnders airs milestone moment for Zoe Slater return storyline in early BBC iPlayer release
- 3 EastEnders spoilers next week: Zoe Slater and Kat Moon are reunited before character is shot
- EastEnders teases feud for Max Branning return with another iconic character
- EastEnders first look photos show emotional reunion for Zoe Slater and Big Mo Harris
- EastEnders' new boss teases dramatic reunion for old rivals Sharon Watts and Zoe Slater
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.