On Tuesday (2nd September), Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) rejected mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) and tried to flee, only for a gunshot to ring out in their line of fire during a fight between Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

As Jack and Ravi watched on in horror, fans were left wondering whether Kat or Zoe has been shot.

So, read on below for all the details of when and where to tune in next.

When is EastEnders on tonight?

You'll need to tune in on BBC One at 7:30pm to catch all of Wednesday's action, with the audience also able to follow along or catch up via BBC iPlayer from this time.

Not only will Wednesday's scenes reveal who's been injured, there will also be at least one bombshell unveiled about Zoe's life since she was last in Walford.

This will pave the way for more secrets to be spilled in the aftermath.

But what exactly is Zoe hiding, and will the shooting victim survive?

As for police detective Jack and master criminal Ravi, how will they handle the fallout?

Trust us when we say, you won't want to miss seeing this one in real time!

