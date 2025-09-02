Jonno's actions leave son Callum Highway (Tony Clay) reeling, and the week soon takes a life-changing turn.

Meanwhile, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) is stunned when Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) makes a confession.

And finally, the dramatic events surrounding Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) return take a toll on the clan.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 8th September - Thursday 11th September 2025.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Jack Branning double-crosses Ravi Gulati in shooting aftermath

Jack considers his next move. BBC

Jack considers his next move after recent events, but Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is suspicious.

When DS Spencer arrives to discuss what happened, Jack lies about his whereabouts on the night of the shooting, leading Denise to ask questions.

Ravi is then pulled in for police questioning, and he plays with fire by giving Jack as his alibi, as they were together at the time.

Jack tries to frame Ravi. BBC

Jack claims he was trying to recruit Ravi as an informant, before agreeing to get rid of the gun with Ravi.

But when DS Spencer arrives, Jack has a change of heart. Ravi corners Jack after his no-show, but Jack insists he is disposing of the gun today.

Ravi is questioned. BBC

Jack orders Ravi away from Walford to act as a decoy for the police, before sneaking into Ravi's flat to plant the gun!

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) returns home, which forces Jack to hide. Will he be caught out?

And will Jack regret double-crossing dangerous Ravi?

2. Suki Panesar-Unwin supports Eve Panesar-Unwin after attack from Jonno Highway

Jonno targets Eve. BBC

Callum intercepts a verbal and physical homophobic attack on Eve, but he's shocked to find that his own dad, Jonno, is the culprit.

Callum arrests Jonno, who protests his innocence and blames his friend.

As Callum is questioning whether Jonno is telling the truth, Eve insists that Jonno is to blame too.

Then Suki arrives to support Eve, and the pair begin to thaw to one another, weeks after they started living separately.

The rift between Eve and Suki stemmed from Suki's manipulative behaviour towards both Eve and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).

But can Suki make amends and get the couple back on track?

3. Callum Highway is shocked as his homophobic dad Jonno suffers a heart attack

Richard Graham as Jonno Highway in EastEnders. BBC

Following Jonno's reappearance in Callum's life, Callum's on/off lover Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) meets with Jonno against advice from Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe).

Johnny offers Jonno legal counsel, in an effort to gauge whether Jonno wants a relationship with Callum.

Callum with Johnny. BBC

Jonno is reluctant to talk, but when Johnny reveals he is a Carter, the pair go for a drink at The Queen Vic.

Soon, Callum is touched when Johnny reveals that Jonno wants to meet with him.

Callum meets Jonno at the flat with Johnny, and there's a promising start until Callum realises that Jonno is looking for money.

Jonno visits Callum. BBC

When Callum refuses to help, Jonno shows his true colours and Callum orders his father to leave, but Jonno collapses and suffers a heart attack.

However this plays out, we do know that Jonno will pass away, paving the way for Callum's husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) to make an appearance at the funeral to support him.

Jonno collapses in front of Callum. BBC

So far, Ben is unaware that Callum has had an affair with Johnny, with their feelings growing deeper.

But as we wait to find out if Ben will uncover this betrayal, we can't help but note that while a well-meaning Johnny tried to reconcile Callum and his father, Ben would have seen Jonno's manipulations coming a mile off!

4. Nigel Bates is floored by a revelation from Julie Bates

Julie shocks Nigel. BBC

Nigel and Julie are upset to discover their chickens have been killed by foxes, but soon realise that Nigel is accidentally to blame.

The pair argue when Nigel, who has dementia, becomes upset by his lack of memory, and he grows suspicious of Julie's secret phone calls.

Julie claims the call is about a prospective job, but the conversation stirs up old feelings, and Nigel is floored by what is said next.

Nigel leads Phil to a piece of his past. BBC

He asks Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to take him away for the day.

Nigel leads Phil to the countryside where he recalls burying a time capsule with Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) as kids.

When it looks like they won't find it, Phil tries to dissuade Nigel, until the pair are surprised as Nigel manages to lead them to the exact spot after all.

Nigel with Julie. BBC

They are shocked to discover the contents of the time capsule, and a heart-to-heart ensues.

When Nigel and Phil return from their trip, Julie feels side-lined, but they later playfully help her prepare for a job interview at the school.

But when Nigel mistakes George Knight (Colin Salmon) for Julie's previous lover, Julie misses her interview to stay at home and care for him.

Will Julie get another chance?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

5. The Slaters face further turmoil after Zoe's dramatic return

Jessie Wallace as Kat and Michelle Ryan as Zoe in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

The rumour mill is at an all-time high after Zoe's dramatic return to Walford, and the Slaters attempt to rebuild.

But there are still a lot of unanswered questions, and many hurdles to cross.

As the drama hots up once more for the family, what has happened, and what is Zoe's major secret?

EastEnders will unveil that particular bombshell during Wednesday 3rd September's episode, which in a change to schedules will not be available to stream on BBC iPlayer until the evening broadcast.

