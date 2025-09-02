As Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) took in the sight of her beloved Zoe, who had refused contact with her for years, son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) asked if he had "done good", having tricked Zoe into finally coming home.

Kat was overwhelmed, and mother and son exchanged an emotional "I love you".

Zoe wanted to flee, but Kat convinced her to come inside The Queen Vic to dry off from the rain and get the cash she wanted.

But Zoe's hostility towards Kat soon surfaced, as she resented Kat's new life as a dedicated wife and mum and reminded her of her drunken behaviour when Zoe was younger.

Michelle Ryan as Zoe hugging Laila Morse as Mo in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Kat apologised, twins Bert (Elliot Briffett) and Ernie (Cody Briffett) barrelled in and immediately hugged Zoe, with Tommy joining in, and Zoe didn't have the heart to reject them.

The interruption allowed Zoe to try and make her escape, only for her to run into great-grandmother Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and share a heartwarming reunion.

Mo delayed Zoe's exit with a playful con, and Mo and Kat managed to convince Zoe to stay for dinner.

The family gathering was halted when the Moons' social worker arrived, and although the meeting went well in the end, Zoe was scornful of Kat once more when the latter revealed why social services were involved.

Zoe repeated her earlier childhood complaints, but Kat pointed out that Zoe had a much more wholesome time growing up than she remembered, and that Kat had protected her all she could before the truth about her conception was revealed.

The conversation turned even harsher when Zoe tried to blame Kat for not speaking up about her uncle Harry's (Michael Elphick) abuse sooner.

Kat recognised that Zoe needed help, and knew there was something else troubling her, but it was clear that Zoe hated herself for even existing.

Jessie Wallace as Kat and Michelle Ryan as Zoe in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

"The things I've done..." Zoe trailed off.

When Kat remarked that Zoe's actions can't be worse than covering up the murder of Den Watts (Leslie Grantham), Zoe couldn't bring herself to say any more, and ran off mid-sentence.

Meanwhile, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) realised that Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) was now in possession of his gun, and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) saw Ravi sneaking around their home.

Knowing that Ravi had taken the weapon, Jack confronted Ravi and the pair wrestled over the gun.

At that moment, Kat and Zoe were outside The Vic as Kat desperately tried to persuade Zoe to stay.

The gun then went off in their direction, leaving Jack and Ravi reeling - but who has been shot?

It looks like either Kat or Zoe may be in peril, but can they be saved?

The action continues on Wednesday 3rd September at 7.30pm on BBC One, with no early BBC iPlayer release taking place that day.

