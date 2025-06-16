News of Zoe Slater’s return had been shared in a report by The Sun, but the soap did not confirm her comeback, once again played by actress Michelle Ryan, until today.

The BBC has now confirmed that Ryan will next appear as Zoe in Tuesday and Wednesday's episodes this week before making her big comeback in the summer.

Executive producer Ben Wadey said of her comeback: "Before I even stepped into the role, Zoe Slater was on my wish-list of returnees as although we haven’t seen her on screen for twenty years, her character has transcended time due to her popular storylines.

"I was absolutely delighted when Michelle agreed to return, and I’m thrilled to welcome her back to Walford. Whilst I can’t say too much at this stage, Zoe’s return is just one of the many exciting storylines we have planned."

In Monday's episode (16th June 2025), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) - who has been absent from Walford herself in recent weeks - was seen arguing on the phone, trying to get purchases cancelled with the bank as she revealed they were stolen, but they were of no help.

A mystery brunette was seen sleeping under blankets on the sofa in a dishevelled room, while a bottle of booze fell out from under the blankets as she stirred.

Stacey yelled at her to wake up and called her a thief.

Later, Stacey tidied the flat she was in and proclaimed, "I’ve not left my kids with Lynne [Slater, cousin] so I can sit here and pick up your pants, if you can even call them that!"

Stacey then tried to call Alfie, but he didn’t answer. Stacey then warned who she was talking to that she was getting Alfie involved so that she would maybe talk to him, while Stacey overheard the woman vomiting in the toilet.

Back in the flat, Stacey was seen bringing back shopping before noticing the flat was still in a mess and berated the occupant for not tidying - until she realised that the person had left.

Later, Alfie finally arrived after Stacey’s calls and said they needed to find the person, but Stacey described her as "unhinged" and said that it was perhaps for the best they were gone.

However, the noise of the mystery woman’s return was heard and Stacey told Alfie to prepare himself as she wasn’t how he remembered her.

When the woman entered, Alfie finally addressed her, and her identity was revealed: "Zoe."

Looking dishevelled and unhappy, viewers then got their first look at Michelle Ryan back in the role of Zoe Slater after 20 years.

So, just what has happened to her? And will she be reunited with biological mother Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) anytime soon?

Zoe was last seen in Walford in 2005 after fleeing to Ibiza to escape her connection to the murder of Den Watts (Leslie Grantham), which was ultimately down to scheming Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman).

While Kat and Zoe parted on good terms after a difficult few years following the revelation that Zoe was the result of an incestuous, abusive relationship that Kat endured as a teenager at the hands of her evil uncle Harry Slater, the pair grew apart off-screen.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens next for one of Walford’s most iconic mother-and-daughter pairings.

When asked about how her return came about, Michelle Ryan told the BBC: "It all happened at the right time. I’d already been thinking about a return because I’d met up with Kacey Ainsworth (Little Mo) and Kim Medcalf (Sam Mitchell) and we were reminiscing our fond memories of the show, and I’d also joined social media and saw that there was still a lot of love for the character.

"It just so happened that at the same time, EastEnders had announced a new Exec who was keen to explore the potential of a return as he was such a massive fan of Zoe and the Slaters, so both of our worlds aligned at the right time, and I’m so excited to be back. When Ben pitched me the storylines, and when I read the scripts, I knew it was the right decision."

She added, "It feels like coming home. After doing my first few scenes, it was like I’d never been away."

On where Zoe is at in the present day, Ryan noted: "I can’t say too much as there is a lot of drama to come, but Zoe is a mess. She’s not the girl that left Walford twenty years ago, and she’s been really struggling on her own. She has her defences up, but this week you will see that she needs help, but whether she is willing to accept it is another story."

