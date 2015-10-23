Speaking about what lies ahead for the Cokers in the wake of this latest drama, actor Roger Sloman - who plays Les - said this week to RadioTimes.com: "The way I see it is that there isn’t a relationship out there that doesn’t have its difficult areas, but this is going to be a huge challenge to theirs.

"If you marry somebody of a certain gender and then they announce that they like to dress up in the opposite gender, then that is a huge thing to try and accommodate."

As to weather the Cokers will reconcile following Pam's decision to flee the family home this evening, Sloman added: "It’s a bumpy road that they’re on. And it’s not going to be easy, I can say that much."

Lin Blakley, who plays Pam, added to RT: "I didn't see Roger as Christine before we shot that moment. As the audience sees it, that's when I saw it for the first time.

"Roger actually knew about the storyline ten days before I did. Our executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins told him not to tell me because he wanted to do it.

"But how are the Cokers going to get through this? A secret that Les has had for decades! How could anyone do it? But it does happen more than you might think. And, I have to say, the scripts and dialogue have been so beautiful for these episodes."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

