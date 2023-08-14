As the day began, however, Suki was seen with controlling husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) and their son Vinny (Shiv Jalota), having breakfast together at Walford East.

Nish was keen to exchange ideas with his family about their businesses, but Suki was momentarily distracted when she saw Eve walking nearby, and the pair exchanged glances. Later, in the café, Suki heard a woman called Caz (Bryony Afferson) asking Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) for Eve's details.

Suki's immediate jealousy led to her preventing Bernie from telling Caz where to find Eve, but Suki assumed that Eve had got Caz's number anyway, though Eve was oblivious.

Suki branded Caz desperate, but Eve pointed out that she could do what she liked, and she headed straight to the café to find the woman who apparently wanted a date with her.

With Bernie assuming that Caz had met Eve at Pride, Caz went along with it and introduced herself as Amanda instead.

Heather Peace as Eve Unwin in EastEnders. BBC

The pair exchanged numbers, but back at the Minute Mart, Suki was unsettled to spot a smiling Eve walking past. She stumbled over some boxes, and Vinny checked on her. But when she was alone again, we saw that Suki was clearly feeling faint.

Chatting to Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Eve contemplated how she felt about her 'admirer'. But she was then confronted by stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis), who warned Eve away as Stacey has bigger worries (and little does she know that he's one of them).

Eve abandoned her drink at The Vic and headed back to the shop, where Suki accepted that she had no right to comment on Eve's love life, with Eve laughing that her only alternative was to sit around in a wedding dress like Ms Havisham.

Suki wished Eve happiness, and Eve returned the sentiment - but as she went to leave, Suki collapsed, and Eve rushed back to help her.

Suki explained that she hadn't eaten lunch and that was probably the cause of her feeling unwell, but their conversation was interrupted by Nish, who agreed with Eve's suggestion that Suki needed to see a doctor.

But what's wrong with Suki, and is it something more serious? And who exactly is Caz?

