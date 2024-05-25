EastEnders spoilers: Broken Zack Hudson's fury at Lauren after Whitney's exit
The hole left by Whitney's absence widens.
Zack Hudson (James Farrar) will vent his anger in the direction of Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) in next week's EastEnders, in the wake of Whitney Dean's departure.
The catalyst for Whitney leaving Walford was Zack's fling with her best mate Lauren. Whit made a tentative peace with all involved before she made her exit, with the beloved character receiving an emotional final farewell from her friends and family.
In scenes airing from Monday (27th May 2024), both Lauren and Zack are struggling, and Zack turns back to alcohol to numb his pain. He gets so drunk at The Albert that Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) orders Lauren to take him home, as he can't reach Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) or Martin Fowler (James Bye).
At Zack's, Lauren is horrified when Zack makes a pass at her. But when she admits her role in Whitney's decision to leave the Square, Zack becomes furious and shouts in Lauren's face, his anger spiralling out of control!
Lauren is shocked at his outburst and ends up confiding in her ex, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), who is on hand to support Lauren through both Zack's behaviour and the cutting comments from Peter's own mother, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).
More like this
Protective Peter marches over to confront Zack, and Zack is mortified to learn how he behaved while he was drunk the night before.
As Peter tears a strip off him, Zack breaks down in tears, and as the week continues Martin rushes to Zack's aid as he continues to be troubled by recent events. Will Martin be able to help Zack, and will he ever take responsibility for his own actions?
Meanwhile, Peter threatens to move out of the Beale family home unless Cindy is civil to Lauren, and Lauren is grateful to Peter for his unconditional support during a tough week for her.
Will they continue to grow closer? And with Lauren having admitted that her life is a mess, can she move forward after how things ended between her and Whitney?
EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 27th May 2024.
