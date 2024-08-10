Secretly taking Debbie's engagement ring from her finger in the mortuary, Reiss used it to propose to Sonia, then pretended he had been mugged while taking it to be resized!

Instead, Reiss sold the ring to Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), who popped the question to partner Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) with it!

Later, it was Suki who secured their engagement, while clueless Sonia still thinks the ring has been stolen, and is sad that she can't show it off to cousin Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd).

Later, Sonia bumps into Eve and Suki, and realises that Suki is wearing her ring - or, rather, Debbie's ring! Eve covers for Reiss, claiming she bought the ring at a pawn shop.

Reiss lies to Sonia again BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But when Sonia prepares to play detective on the matter, Reiss is cornered. Will he admit the truth - at least about the fake mugging?

As the week continues, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) summons Reiss to the Boxing Den and demands he pay up from his 'investment' scheme by Monday.

As Reiss ties himself up in knots, how long will it be before his murder of defenceless Debbie comes to light?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 12th August.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

