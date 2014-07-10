Sharon Rickman (Letitia Dean) will vow to bring down fiancé Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) after she discovers that he was the one behind the recent attack that landed her in hospital.

Last month, Sharon was set upon by thugs at the Albert, only for it to be later revealed to viewers that the men were in Phil's employ. Phil's shock tactics were designed to convince his girlfriend to hire security at her bar, but the plan went awry after the guys injured Sharon.