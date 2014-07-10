EastEnders spoilers: Sharon to seek revenge on Phil in explosive new plot
War will de declared after Sharon learns the truth about the break-in at the Albert
Sharon Rickman (Letitia Dean) will vow to bring down fiancé Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) after she discovers that he was the one behind the recent attack that landed her in hospital.
Last month, Sharon was set upon by thugs at the Albert, only for it to be later revealed to viewers that the men were in Phil's employ. Phil's shock tactics were designed to convince his girlfriend to hire security at her bar, but the plan went awry after the guys injured Sharon.
In the wake of the assault, Sharon has been struggling emotionally and will be seen next week losing her temper with son Dennis (Harry Hickles) after he almost finds the gun that she's secretly stashed in her house. But Sharon's focus will soon turn to revenge after she learns the truth about the break in at the bar.
“Sharon decides she’s going to rinse Phil for everything he’s got," a show insider told the Daily Star. "She’s still plotting right up until their wedding day, but will she go through with it or will she come clean?”