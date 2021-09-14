6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Mick threatens Rainie and Janine seduces Zack

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) takes drastic action to protect Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and his newborn baby, but has he gone too far when he threatens Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks)?

Advertisement

Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) sets her sights on hunky Zack Hudson (James Farrar), Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is reunited with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) is the victim of a shocking hate crime.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 20th – 24th September 2021.

Mick threatens Rainie

Rainie starts shooting her mouth off that Max is the father of Linda’s newborn, not Mick, making the Carters panic their paternity secret will be exposed and the real baby daddy will be lured back to Walford demanding access. Desperate to protect his family, Mick threatens Rainie and does something drastic to discredit her…

Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) seethes when a false accusation is made against his wife and warns Mick not to mess with him and Rainie’s future. The last time these two had a proper stand-off it involved kidnapping, an abandoned warehouse and a whole heap of violence – how far will Mick go to shut Rainie down? And with Bright off on maternity leave soon, could this latest drama drive the Carters out of town?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Janine seduces Zack

It’s usually a case of lock up your fathers, or even your grandfathers, when Janine is single and ready to mingle. However, the recently-returned bad girl sets her sights on someone actually around her own age for once this week when she catches the eye of Zack. The pair enjoy booze and bants at the club, and Mr Hudson likes what he sees… Someone warn him, quick!

Meanwhile, Janine is trying and failing to make amends with Scarlett Butcher (Tabitha Byron). The Ab Fab Edina/Saffy vibe between mother and daughter is an enjoyable twist, it would’ve been easy for Janine’s little girl to be a carbon copy mini-me but instead we have a nerdy, bookish young girl despairing of her mum’s antics. Can Janine get a job and prove to Scarlett she’s a changed woman? Sweetie, darling?

Stacey and Jean reunited

The shockwaves following Ruby’s confession to Martin Fowler (James Bye) that she set Stacey up reverberate, with life-changing consequences for the Fowlers and Slaters. Jean is thrilled when Stacey agrees to a prison visit having previously told her mum she didn’t want to see her again, and the pair catch up on some surprising developments.

Martin now faces an uncertain future thanks to a brutal decision from his wife that he really didn’t see coming. The harassed dad soon finds himself at breaking point and in need of a bevy or six, so he gets smashed with Zack who then comes up with a plan to help his mate. Can Martin move forward? And will he fight to win Stacey back now he knows Ruby’s true colours?

Dana attacked by racists

Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) is pleased when Dana helps him and his pals distribute flyers to drum up interest for the new mosque. The day is married when a gang of thugs antagonise the group with racist comments, leaving them shaken, followed by Dana’s dad Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) who shows up, half-heartedly trying to support his daughter’s boyfriend, and makes a casually offensive joke without batting an eyelid.

Later, the thugs return and attack a distressed Dana, while horrified but helpless Bobby, Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra) and Kioni Marwa (Florisa Kamara) look on. The police get involved and Bobs feels rotten for not saving Dana, but what will Harvey make of this? He already disapproves of Bobby and appears to have a problem with his faith, could he blame him for putting Dana in danger?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Advertisement

Rocky Cant (Brian Conley) reckoned Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) had picked a wrong’un in Ethan, and he’s proved right when he spies his daughter’s potential new love interest hitting on another woman and punches him in the face. Now there’s looking out for your kids and there’s uncalled-for aggression – is cheeky chappie Rocky starting to display a violent streak? Is that the real story behind his nickname? If so, pray for Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) who rekindles their romance this week after being persuaded to give him another chance.

Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) invites Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) to move in so Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewellyn) is forced to escalate her plans to get him away from all distractions and back to Trinidad. Denise Fox (Diane Parish) suspects something’s afoot when she spies her meeting with an estate agent, as it transpires Sheree is trying to secretly sell the house so she can take Isaac to Trinidad – permanently! How will Isaac and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) react?