6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Mick collapses and Aaron plans to flee Walford

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) can’t cope with the collapse of his marriage and suffers a life-threatening panic attack, will he be OK?

Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham) makes a drastic move when his family are threatened by his sinister far right friends, Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) is forced to sleep rough, and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) is comforted by old friend Pam Coker (Lin Blakley).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 10th – 14th January 2022.

Mick collapses

Christmas was typically disastrous for the Carters, and Mick struggles to pick up the pieces of his broken marriage after Linda announced she was never coming home. With their hearts in the right place, Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) and Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) encourage their mate to start dating again – overheard by an intrigued Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks).

Quizzing Mick about splitting from Linda, tenacious Rainie reckons it could have something to do with a certain secret the couple have been keeping, talk of which throws Mick into meltdown and he collapses with a panic attack. Rainie helps the landlord calm down and the pair end up having a heart-to-heart, though their sudden closeness arouses suspicion from seething Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) when he spies his wife and former best friend looking very cosy…

Neil threatens Aaron

Jittery Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) urges Aaron to keep his head down as the cops continue to investigate the near-bombing of the Argee Bhajee on New Year’s Eve. Easier said than done, as Aaron faces the wrath of far right gang leader Neil Hughes (Thomas Coombes) who accuses him of being a grass.

Nasty Neil is about to give Aaron a pasting only to be stopped by Harvey who finds him at the flat and chucks him out, but not before he issues a chilling threat to Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) as payback. Scared for his sister, Aaron takes action and tries to turn the rest of the group against Neil, telling them he’s too unstable to lead. His risky plan works but there’s a caveat – Aaron must take his place and run the radicalisation operation from Manchester…

Dana leaves Walford?

Backed into a corner, terrified Aaron has no choice but to leave Walford as it’s the only way to guarantee his family’s safety from his hateful mates. Playing down the situation he lies lies to Dana he’s going up north for a while because of work, then Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) smells a rat and makes a discovery about his girlfriend’s brother that fuels his fears.

Dana confronts Aaron with the info which he twists and accuses her of being manipulated by Bobby. This hits a nerve with Dana and when Aaron asks her to come to Manchester with him she agrees – much to Bobby and Harvey’s dismay. As the siblings prepare to leave events take another turn, resulting in the police descending on the Monroes’…

Dotty hits rock bottom

Dotty finds herself homeless when Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) discovers she’s living rent-free at the bedsit and forces Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) to evict her. Rocky tries to ease his guilty conscience and offers to help his niece financially, which proves to be a rather empty gesture when the conning Cotton realises he’s actually skint.

After sleeping rough at the allotments Dotty begs Vinny for help, even offering to give their romance another go as an added incentive. Gullible Vin agrees to pay her rent then realises this is all a bit seedy and she’s leading him on. After an upsetting encounter with vengeful Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris), Dotty ends up in an even worse situation. Can Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) ever forgive her?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Following the horrific attack the previous week Callum Highway (Tony Clay) grows increasingly concerned for Ben. A surprise visit from Pam, who comes to show her support to her late grandson’s ex-lover, gets the Mitchell man finally opening up but he’s clearly not coping. Eventually, Ben makes a heartbreaking admission to his family about how recent events have affected him, leaving them stunned…

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) worries for Chelsea Atkins (Zaraah Abrahams) who is now trapped in a marriage to murderer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith), but after offloading to her mate the new mum assures her she’s determined to stick to the plan and bide her time before taking her horrid hubby down. As she lays on a lavish dinner for her man, there’s a sense Chels is out of her depth – what if gruesome Gray works out her plan and she meets the same tragic fate as Chantelle?