6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Keegan cheats on Tiffany with Dotty and Nancy is arrested

Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) is driven into the arms of Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) this week after arguing with wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) over her cosmetic surgery addiction. Is their marriage over?

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) tries to stop Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) from kidnapping his son Raymond, Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) and Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) are arrested and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) gets an intriguing offer.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 2nd – 6th August 2021.

Keegan cheats with Dotty

Her preoccupation with perfection takes its toll on Tiffany as the infection she got from her last batch of cosmetic work gets worse. Keegan despairs of his wife’s new obsession and there’s another big row between the beleaguered couple.

Crestfallen Keegs heads to the club to collect his wages, and finds Dotty drowning her sorrows after a big bust-up with Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota). Feeling bad for leading him on, Dotty is looking for a shoulder to cry on and invites Keegan to join her for a drink. Soon the booze, and the self-pity, is flowing, and when Tiff tries calling her husband to apologise there’s no reply – because he’s too busy getting seduced by Dotty…

Will Phil kidnap Raymond?

Phil is determined to fight Denise Fox (Diane Parish) for full custody of Raymond, despite super lawyer Ritchie Scott telling him he’s got next to no chance. And who argues with Ritchie? Undeterred, Phil asks his son’s future stepdad Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) about access which gets him nowhere.

Backed into a corner, Phil tells Kat there’s only one thing for it – he’s going to snatch the little boy and go on the run. Kat begs him not to go through with it and he gives her 24 hours to give him a good enough reason to change his mind. Can Kat convince Dee to come to a compromise before the situation escalates?

Kat tries to save Billy

Kat’s got a lot on her plate this week as she’s also taken it upon herself to save Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) from being homeless, while preserving his pride. Ms Slater’s sly plan involves buying an expensive rare bit of vinyl (paid for by Phil, except he has no idea) then giving it to Billy, pretending she found it by chance, to sell on his stall and make enough money to get him back on his financial feet.

The plan goes awry when Janet Mitchell (Grace) decides she wants the record and her dad doesn’t have the heart to charge her for it, forcing Kat to come clean to Bill. The disc then accidentally gets scratched, so Kat takes Billy in chez Mitchell and says he can stay there as long as he wants. Unfortunately, Phil is so furious about the Raymond situation he takes umbrage at not being consulted and chucks his cousin back out onto the streets! So much for ‘faaaaaamily’, what would Peggy say?

Nancy and Frankie locked up

Deciding the best way to get over a guy is to get out of town, Nancy announces she’s going on a last-minute holiday with a bunch of girls she’s only just met. Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is miffed her employee is taking off on short notice and the rest of the Carters fear heartbreak is driving her to behave irrationally.

They’re not wrong, as Frankie finds her sister steaming drunk at the Albert, and when tempers flare among her new mates a bar brawl breaks out and the police are called. Locked up behind bars together overnight gives Nancy and Frankie a chance to talk through what happened with Zack Hudson (James Farrar), but will the truth about the hit and run spill out in the cell?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

When Rocky Cant (Brian Conley) overhears Whitney singing, he’s struck by her vocal talents and insists she meet up with a music promoter mate of his. Whit isn’t keen, but when comedian Kate Robbins turns up in the guest role of rock chick music mogul Jen Glover, will she change her mind? Let’s hope she belts out the old Anita Dobson classic, Anyone Can Fall In Love – aka the EastEnders theme tune with lyrics.

More surrogacy and diet pill drama for pregnant Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) this week. Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) worries her daughter isn’t eating properly and when she faints and an ambulance is called Bern admits she’s been taking dodgy tablets to help her lose weight. Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) is shocked, as is Keegan who learns Tiff is the one supplying the pills to his sister. As if they didn’t have enough problems. Will Bernie and the baby be OK?