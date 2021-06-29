6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Harry Redknapp guest stars and Frankie kills Nancy?

As the nation goes football crazy Harry Redknapp makes a guest appearance in Walford when he joins the locals at the Queen Vic’s Euro party – but is he really an old friend of Terry Cant (Brian Conley)?

Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) fights for her life after being run over, not realising Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) are responsible, and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) plans to fight for his son after clashing with Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 5th – 9th July 2021.

Harry Redknapp arrives in Walford

We’re used to Terry and his tall tales by now – does anyone really believe he got the nickname ‘Rocky’ from Sly Stallone himself on the set of the famous film? So when Sonia Fowler’s (Natalie Cassidy) estranged dad starts bragging he’s invited his old pal Harry Redknapp to the Queen Vic’s Euro party, eyebrows are raised.

The punters are choking on their pints as the footie legend himself actually makes an appearance in the Square’s beer garden, greeting Rocky warmly and joining in the fun. Starstruck Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) tells his hero he’s always welcome at his boozer, and Redknapp reckons his lighthearted cameo could lead to more: “I’d love to return but they better hurry up because I’m sure Coronation Street will be trying to get me now. I’m starting to perfect my Manchester accent so Mick will have to invite me back quick!”

Frankie kills Nancy?

It’s not all celebrity cameos this week, there are actual plots going on, too – namely Frankie seriously injuring her sister and covering it up. Zack is cajoled into giving the girl some driving lessons, though she’s obviously smitten and hopes they’ll be doing more than practising three-point turns.

Having driven her crush to the pub, Frankie gets behind the wheel for the journey home but is nervous of navigating in the dark. By this time Zack is half cut and is no help when inexperienced Frankie accidentally hits someone and knocks them unconscious. Discovering it’s Nancy the panicking pair call an ambulance. Quickly concocting a cover story that they found her unconscious in the road, guilty Zack and Frankie pray Nance doesn’t remember anything when – or if – she wakes up…

Phil tells Raymond the truth

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is on cloud nine as she launches her taxi firm ‘Kat Cabs’, and tries to spread the good mood to Denise by pleading with her to let Phil spend time with Raymond. Grumpy Dee initially refuses, but eventually relents – as long as he pretends he’s a friend of mummy’s and doesn’t let on he’s his dad so as not to confuse him.

Guess what the meathead Mitchell does? That’s right, he goes against Denise’s wishes and blabs to Raymond, making Ms Fox furious when her son tells her his ‘daddy’ bought him a new toy. Defiant Denise refuses to let Phil see his son, igniting a war between the co-parents (relations weren’t exactly great to start with). Phil investigates his legal options, then delivers a bombshell to Denise that leaves her reeling. Play nice, you two.

Can Dana forgive Bobby?

Confessing he murdered his big sister, and that pretty much everything he’s told her is a lie proved to be a bit of a passion killer for Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith), who ended her romance with Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) upon hearing the truth. Heartbroken Bob laments losing his lover to Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson), who is struck by an idea as to how to help his sibling.

Secretly swiping Bobby’s phone he contacts Dana and arranges a clandestine meeting. After begging her to give the lad another chance, it appears Peter’s meddling has had the desired effect when Dana shows up at Walford East to see Bobby. Will they reunite? Considering EastEnders are soon to introduce Dana’s overprotective dad, we’d say it looks likely.

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Get ready to shout at the screen as Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) continues her romantic pursuit of handsome lawyer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith), not realising he’s an abusive serial murderer and not exactly great boyfriend material. The flirty Fox is in full seduction mode as he gives her a key to his house and tells her she’s welcome to have a sleepover any time… Don’t go near the dishwasher, Chels.

Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) is recovering after his recent schizophrenia episode, and the family are rocked to realise he’s been hiding the extent of his illness. Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewellyn) is convinced he’ll soon be back to normal, but Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) finds their son looking for old family diaries and still obsessing over Paul’s death. Can wise Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) shed some light on how to handle Isaac’s mental health? And will Sheree even listen if she does?