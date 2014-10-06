EastEnders spoilers: new autumn trailer sees Linda pregnant, Nick return, plus Lucy murder twists
Newly released promo highlights the major upcoming plotlines on the BBC1 soap
EastEnders has released a brand-new promo showcasing highlights from this autumn's major plotlines. Fans can get a sneak peek of John Altman's return as evildoer Nick Cotton, Linda Carter's realisation that she's pregnant, the arrival of new ladies' man Kush and a couple of juicy developments in the ongoing Lucy Beale murder investigation.
Viewers tonight saw Queen Vic landlady Linda raped by family member Dean - and executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins recently revealed that the Carter family are going to face trauma as a result of what has happened.
"It was very important to us that Mick and Linda would never cheat on each other. Yet you cannot have the landlord and landlady of the Queen Vic not being involved in a very big story," explained Treadwell-Collins. "We've known we were going to do this for a long time. We wanted the audience to fall in love with the Carters and now we're going to start pulling them apart."
You can watch the promo itself below:
http://www.youtube.com/v/3l5gXImhIe4&hl=en&fs=1