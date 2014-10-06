"It was very important to us that Mick and Linda would never cheat on each other. Yet you cannot have the landlord and landlady of the Queen Vic not being involved in a very big story," explained Treadwell-Collins. "We've known we were going to do this for a long time. We wanted the audience to fall in love with the Carters and now we're going to start pulling them apart."

You can watch the promo itself below:

http://www.youtube.com/v/3l5gXImhIe4&hl=en&fs=1