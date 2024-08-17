EastEnders spoilers as Linda Carter confirms rehab plans after brush with death
It's been a turbulent week for the Carters...
Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) prepares to take a huge step in her recovery from alcoholism in next week's EastEnders.
It's been a dramatic and turbulent time for Linda, who buckled under the weight of her killer secret and relapsed in her drinking several times, ending up in hospital after blackmailer Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) gave her vodka.
Linda's son Johnny (Charlie Suff) urged her to agree to rehab, and she was discharged from the hospital.
In upcoming scenes, Linda has a meeting with her keyworker to discuss going into rehab. Her mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) has offered to pay for it, but the question is, will Linda go through with her promise?
Meanwhile, Linda's co-conspirator Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) has made a plan to keep a close eye on Bernie, the grieving sister of Keanu (Danny Walters), murdered by Linda.
An ominous look on Bernie's face held the promise of more drama for The Six, but will Linda escape this if she leaves Walford as planned to curb her drinking habit?
With Linda out of action and away from Bernie's orbit, is Sharon in the firing line instead? As ever, The Six must watch their backs closely.
EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday 19th August 2024.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.