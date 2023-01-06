After learning from her mother Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) that she is pregnant at 12 years old , Lily (Lillia Turner) can't keep her secret hidden for long and Stacey takes it upon herself to tell the family before the investigators do.

It all becomes too much for Lily Slater next week on EastEnders .

However, she can't find her ex-husband Martin Fowler (James Bye) in time and when he returns home to Sharon's house he is horrified to be told by the police that his adoptive daughter is pregnant.

The Slaters are completely shell-shocked by the news, while Martin's furious at Stacey.

When Martin angrily heads over to Stacey to give her a piece of his mind, neither notice as an ashamed Lily slips out - and it isn't long before the whole family have to start looking for the troubled child.

Thankfully they find her, but their woes aren't over when the police arrive to talk to Stacey about the identity of who fathered the pregnancy after she promised Lily not to break her confidence.

The police had interviewed Lily's male housemates Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), the young Slater lets slip that Stacey already knows the identity of the baby’s father - who viewers know to be Ricky Mitchell (Frankie Day).

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater, James Bye as Martin Fowler, Gillian Wright as Jean Slater, and Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Will Stacey be forced to break her daughter's confidence after she previously refused to reveal the paternity of the pregnancy?

Later, Martin broaches the topic of getting an abortion but Lily drops a bombshell - will she keep the baby after all?

As if matters were not bad enough for the Slaters, Stacey rants to her wife Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) about the Panesars putting up their rent.

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater and Heather Peace as Eve Unwin in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Money worries escalate as Stacey's Baps' van breaks down and the costs are sure to mount.

Finally, Lily overhears Stacey telling Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) about her money worries. Will this impact Lily's worries too?

EastEnders airs on Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

