But with Jean failing to appreciate Harvey's efforts of support in the wake of Martin Fowler's (James Bye) death, things came to a head and Harvey rushed over to see Kathy at the Beale home, where they slept together.

Although Harvey branded this a mistake soon after, he and Kathy later agreed to have an affair, with Harvey vowing it was her that he wanted to be with.

As the BBC soap picks up after this major decision, Kathy and Harvey can't contain their excitement after spending the night together.

Meanwhile, oblivious Jean is busy helping Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) organise Martin's funeral, but the pair end up clashing.

Kathy offers Jean some advice on how to handle Ruby, and after Jean and Ruby unite over the plans, Jean visits Kathy to thank her.

This leaves Kathy filled with guilt, and this feeling worsens as she is drawn into helping Jean and Ruby with Martin's funeral.

Kathy is caught in the middle when the other women end up rowing once more, but will she be able to put aside her guilt to help resolve the issues between Jean and Ruby?

Long-term viewers will recall that this is not the first time Kathy has engaged in an affair with a taken man.

She previously had a lengthy affair with Buster Briggs (Karl Howman) behind the back of Shirley Carter (Linda Henry).

While Kathy avoided her involvement ever coming out back then, surely Jean must find out about her and Harvey's betrayal at some point?

There's also the matter of Kathy being the culprit of Cindy Beale's (Michelle Collins) attack, with Cindy poised to take revenge. Is Kathy's future at risk in more ways than one?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 17th March.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

