Max (Jake Wood), Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald) are all suspects in the case and the return of Tanya is sure to lead to fresh rows at the Branning house.

Speaking of returning to EastEnders for two episodes in the special anniversary week, Joyner said: “I'm thrilled to be a part of the 30 year celebrations of a show that I am proud to have been a part of.

"One of the best things about soap is that it’s steeped in history - we all had a generation of characters that we grew up with. Mine were 'Chelle and Sharon and Tiff and Bianca! It's great that people can pop back in and help create that depth to the show.

"I'm really looking forward to working with everyone again, no matter how briefly. I hope I didn't kill Lucy!"

Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added: “Tanya and Max’s rows were legendary and it’s going to be thrilling to watch Jo and Jake go head-to-head again – but this time live.”

Tanya was last seen in Albert Square during June 2013, when she left to take alcoholic daughter Lauren to rehab. Since exiting, Jo Joyner starred in Sky sitcom Trying Again and will also feature in upcoming BBC dramas Ordinary Lies and The Interceptor.

