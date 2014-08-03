EastEnders spoilers: Bianca's children - who's going and who's staying?
Discover the fates of such characters as Tiffany, Morgan, Liam and Whitney
WIth Bianca (Patsy Palmer) and Terry's (Terry Alderton) exits from the BBC1 soap set to happen in the coming months, the BBC has now confirmed which of their respective children will be departing alongside them.
Both Tiffany (Maisie Smith) and Morgan (Devon Higgs) will be going, as will TJ (George Sergeant) and Rosie (Jerzey Swingler). Liam (James Forde) and Whitney (Shona McGarty) will be remaining at No 31 Albert Square with grandma Carol (Lindsey Coulson).
"We don't comment on storylines as we don't want to ruin it for the fans," a spokesperson told Inside Soap. "However, we can confirm that the characters of Bianca, Tiffany, Morgan, Terry, TJ and Rosie will all be leaving Albert Square later this year."
There is also speculation that Bianca will be reconciled with cabbie Terry following various ructions in their relationship these past months - "Bianca should grab this chance for happiness, an insider told the magazine.
A spokesperson for Patsy Palmer announced back in April that the actress was to leave EastEnders, with executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins promising that "the door will be left wide open" should she decide to return. Terry Alderton tweeted in July that he'd filmed his final EastEnders scenes, calling his experiences on the soap "a real treat".