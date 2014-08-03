"We don't comment on storylines as we don't want to ruin it for the fans," a spokesperson told Inside Soap. "However, we can confirm that the characters of Bianca, Tiffany, Morgan, Terry, TJ and Rosie will all be leaving Albert Square later this year."

There is also speculation that Bianca will be reconciled with cabbie Terry following various ructions in their relationship these past months - "Bianca should grab this chance for happiness, an insider told the magazine.

A spokesperson for Patsy Palmer announced back in April that the actress was to leave EastEnders, with executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins promising that "the door will be left wide open" should she decide to return. Terry Alderton tweeted in July that he'd filmed his final EastEnders scenes, calling his experiences on the soap "a real treat".