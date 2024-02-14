This has been going on despite the fact that Stacey knows full well why Denise is spiralling, as they were both involved in covering up Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder!

In upcoming scenes, Stacey is thrilled to receive a secret Valentine's gift from lover Jack. But when Amy spots her holding the present, Stacey feels guilty.

Jack gives lover Stacey a present BBC

Amy has been trying to play matchmaker between her dad and Denise, but has become increasingly worried by her stepmum's behaviour.

Early spoilers for this week revealed that, after witnessing Denise acting out of character once more, Amy will seek advice from Stacey about bipolar disorder, feigning that it's for a school project.

Will Stacey need to explain herself to Amy? BBC

But does this conversation occur before Amy sees Stacey with the gift?

Denise's storyline will take a terrifying turn next week, when she drives away with Amy in the car before disappearing into some woodland. Will anyone be able to help Denise, and in the meantime, will Stacey's liaisons with Jack be exposed?

When Stacey confides in Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) that she's been sleeping with Jack, who believes his marriage is dead, Suki insists that Stacey must end the affair and convince Jack to stick with Denise in order to keep their killer secret safe. But could Denise's struggles cause The Six's pact to be broken?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Thursday 15th February from 6am on BBC iPlayer, and at 7.30pm on BBC One.

