Fierce Bianca (Patsy Palmer) was insistent that he was a fraud and that Sonia should shut the door on him forever, but there was a glint in his eye that told Sonia otherwise.

He revealed he had a letter she had sent him a few years back when she tried to reach out, and she became sure Terry was really her biological dad.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Terry had initially said he would be around for a week, so Sonia made plans for them to hang out and reconnect, but that didn't last long as he said he only actually had two days left before he would need to return to his work with Bali.

With her patience for Terry understandably thin after he'd abandoned her for years, Sonia seemed deflated that her time with her dad would be even shorter than she'd imagined.

But Terry did seem to be a changed man and invited her to go and stay with him in Bali, and escape all the torment she'd endured at the hands of evil Reiss (Jonny Freeman).

Would she accept his offer? And what would Bianca have to say about it all?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.