As a new week began, Sonia was not happy to see a group of true crime fans outside her house, led by opportunistic Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson).

Sonia was adamant that she couldn't forgive her sister, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), for taking part in a true crime podcast all about killer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman).

With Sonia saying that B was no longer her sister, daughter Bex Fowler (Jasmine Armfield) urged Son to be more understanding.

Terry arrived to see Sonia. BBC

Meanwhile, Bianca had stayed at Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) flat, and Kat convinced her to return home and make up with Sonia.

Bianca got a frosty reception, as Sonia ordered her out of her life once more.

But when Kim thrust a microphone in Bianca's face and tried to get her to talk about her time in captivity at the hands of Reiss, Bianca began to suffer a panic attack, and a passing Sonia came to her rescue.

The women had a heart-to-heart and buried the hatchet, deciding to head out for drinks at Harry's Barn with Bex.

But as a man from the group of 'fans' continued to watch them throughout the day, Bianca chased after him, only to realise that she actually knew him.

The man was Terry Cant (Glen Davies), which viewers will recall is the name of Sonia's father - not to be confused with Tom 'Rocky' Cotton (Brian Conley), who originally pretended to be Terry!

Bianca wasn't pleased to see the real Terry, explaining that her mum, Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson), had told her what kind of partner he was.

She told Terry to leave, but later, he appeared torn over what to do for the best, ultimately knocking on Sonia's door and introducing himself as her dad.

How will Sonia react to this unexpected announcement?

Star Cassidy's final scenes are due to air, but will her alter ego have a happy farewell?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

