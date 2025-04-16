When Sonia's long-lost father Terry Cant (Glen Davies) arrived in Walford, he pleaded for a chance to make up for lost time.

But Son was stunned when he invited her and daughters Bex (Jasmine Armfield) and baby Julia to join him in Bali.

In the Square, Sonia was seen mulling over her answer, also introducing Terry to Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Mo Harris (Laila Morse).

Sonia and Stacey had a heart-to-heart. BBC

After Mo offered a sheepish apology to Sonia for bringing true crime fans to her door, Sonia told Terry all about Mo delivering Bex at her birth several years earlier.

With much more to catch up on, Terry reminded Sonia that she had no reason not to come with him - although his attempts to excuse his past behaviour, by relating it to her having Bex adopted, were a bit of a stretch!

Wanting a chat with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Sonia was surprised to hear that her friend was feeling too low to leave the house after the tragic loss of Martin Fowler (James Bye).

Sonia paid her a visit, and was buoyed when Stacey encouraged her to get out of Walford, adding that she could always ditch Terry if things didn't work out.

Bex was keen on the idea too, so Sonia told a thrilled Terry the news and he rushed off to book flights.

Kat offered Bianca some advice. BBC

Meanwhile, a disapproving Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) was urged by Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) to be supportive of Sonia, but not before a hilarious attempt to research Terry's name led to a spelling mistake that was best left to our imagination.

Bianca gave Sonia her blessing, but was later seen trying to contact their mum Carol (Lindsey Coulson) in the playground.

A gloating Terry spotted Bianca, and when another war of words broke out about the kind of man he really was, Terry turned nasty, grabbing hold of Bianca and leaving her in pain as he warned her not to come between him and Sonia.

Will Bianca tell Sonia what happened with Terry before it's too late?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

