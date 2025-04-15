Of course, the name of Terry Cant will be familiar to fans of the Walford-set soap, as this is not the first time that a character has shown up with that name.

Here's everything you need to know about Sonia's father and who plays him in EastEnders.

Who is Terry Cant in EastEnders?

Terry Cant is the biological father of Sonia Fowler and the grandfather of her daughters Bex and Julia.

A single mother to her eldest children, Bianca and Robbie, Carol Branning (Lindsey Coulson) began a relationship with Terry Cant in 1984.

Despite a turbulent relationship, which saw Terry physically abuse Carol, they had a child in the form of Sonia.

However, after Sonia was born, Terry abandoned Carol, leaving her to raise three children alone until she began a long-term relationship with Alan Jackson, whom she later married.

Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) previously impersonated Terry Cant. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The name Terry Cant will be familiar, as this was initially the guise under which viewers and Sonia were introduced to con artist Tom 'Rocky' Cotton (Brian Conley) when he and niece Kirsty 'Dotty' Cotton (Milly Zero) sought to con Sonia out of money.

Rocky's true identity was eventually exposed, but Sonia eventually came to forgive the man who pretended to be her father.

Now, after all these years, Sonia is reunited with Terry after he tracks her down after hearing about her experiences with killer fiancé Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) from a podcast which featured an interview with Bianca.

Finally back in Sonia's life, Terry makes her a very big offer.

Who plays Terry Cant in EastEnders?

EastEnders' Terry Cant is portrayed by British actor Glen Davies.

Davies has previously appeared in minor roles in British soaps including Emmerdale, Doctors, Holby City, and even had previous roles in EastEnders, including as Walford Gazette journalist Mervyn Dale in 1995.

