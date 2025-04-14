Terry first appeared among a group of true crime 'fans', who were keen to hear all about Sonia and half-sister Bianca Jackson's (Patsy Palmer) ordeal with murderer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman).

Keeping watch, Terry was confronted by Bianca, who was not impressed to see him.

Bianca is not impressed BBC

In scenes airing on Tuesday 15th April, Sonia will agree to hear Terry out, as he tries to explain why he's waited until now to come and find her.

But Bianca is not happy to see Sonia giving Terry the time of day, and in these images, she is seen making her disapproval clear.

Meanwhile, Terry looks animated as he speaks with Sonia, but what will he say to her?

Decades earlier, Sonia and Bianca's mum, Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson) revealed all on her turbulent relationship with Terry, who used to physically assault her.

Carol shared that Terry left the family home soon after Sonia's birth, and that he had taken "everything that wasn't nailed down".

Will Terry be honest? BBC

In 2020, Sonia decided to try and find her father, only to be tricked by Tom 'Rocky' Cotton (Brian Conley), who pretended to be Terry.

Although Sonia uncovered the truth and eventually forgave Rocky, she never got round to tracking down the real Terry.

So, now that Terry has found Sonia himself, will he admit to his terrible behaviour all those years ago – and how will Sonia respond?

EastEnders continues on Tuesday 15th April on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

