EastEnders in new schedule shake-up for big Mitchell week
The BBC soap has been relegated for the football!
EastEnders will see another schedule change next week, as Tuesday's episode is delayed due to the BBC's airing of the FA Cup.
Subject to change, the show will still be available via BBC iPlayer from 6am on each morning of transmission, while those favouring the evening viewing will have to wait a little longer to find out how Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) fares in her latest scheme.
The drama of the week will begin as usual on Monday 15th January 2024, with BBC One keeping to its 7:30pm slot for EastEnders that night. Tuesday 16th January will see Bristol City play West Ham United, which viewers can watch live from 7:30pm as the match takes over the soap's usual slot.
The episode in question will now air on Wednesday 17th January at 7:30pm, with EastEnders returning as usual on Thursday 18th January at the same time. It will then be added to the schedule for Friday 19th January, catching viewers up with the end of the week's antics for the Walford locals.
Following on from the funeral of Aunt Sal Martin (Anna Karen) on Monday's instalment, Wednesday's episode will see Sam take to the microphone at The Vic, announcing that brother Phil (Steve McFadden) had a fling with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit)!
The aftermath for Phil and wife Kat (Jessie Wallace) will play out on Thursday, as Sam is shunned by her family. Finally, on Friday, Phil's infidelity has become gossip around the Square as a heartbroken Kat drinks to drown her sorrows.
We're expecting EastEnders to be made available on Monday, and then Wednesday through to Friday at 6am on BBC iPlayer; but will update this page with further information should anything change. Read on as our guide below clears up any confusion over next week's episodes.
What time is EastEnders on next week?
Monday 15th January - 7:30pm on BBC One
Tuesday 16th January - No episode
Wednesday 17th January - 7:30pm on BBC One
Thursday 18th January - 7:30pm on BBC One
Friday 19th January - 7:30pm on BBC One
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
