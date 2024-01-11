The drama of the week will begin as usual on Monday 15th January 2024, with BBC One keeping to its 7:30pm slot for EastEnders that night. Tuesday 16th January will see Bristol City play West Ham United, which viewers can watch live from 7:30pm as the match takes over the soap's usual slot.

The episode in question will now air on Wednesday 17th January at 7:30pm, with EastEnders returning as usual on Thursday 18th January at the same time. It will then be added to the schedule for Friday 19th January, catching viewers up with the end of the week's antics for the Walford locals.

Following on from the funeral of Aunt Sal Martin (Anna Karen) on Monday's instalment, Wednesday's episode will see Sam take to the microphone at The Vic, announcing that brother Phil (Steve McFadden) had a fling with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit)!

The aftermath for Phil and wife Kat (Jessie Wallace) will play out on Thursday, as Sam is shunned by her family. Finally, on Friday, Phil's infidelity has become gossip around the Square as a heartbroken Kat drinks to drown her sorrows.

We're expecting EastEnders to be made available on Monday, and then Wednesday through to Friday at 6am on BBC iPlayer; but will update this page with further information should anything change. Read on as our guide below clears up any confusion over next week's episodes.

What time is EastEnders on next week?

Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell, Ellie Dadd as Amy Mitchell, and Scott Maslen as Jack Branning in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Monday 15th January - 7:30pm on BBC One

Tuesday 16th January - No episode

Wednesday 17th January - 7:30pm on BBC One

Thursday 18th January - 7:30pm on BBC One

Friday 19th January - 7:30pm on BBC One

