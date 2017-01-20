Viewers had thought that the last they'd see of Ronnie was in a video message she made for Jack prior to her demise. But Samantha Womack was on hand to play dead in an emotional scene that saw Jack break down and place a photo of the family in her coffin.

The sight of Ronnie's dead body must surely place a full stop on the character, with their now being no chance of her ever making a 'back-from-the-dead' return.

But with Roxy's corpse having been conspicuously absent from the funeral parlour, perhaps one Mitchell sister could one day - for want of a better word - resurface?

