Grantchester star Ross Boatman joins cast of EastEnders

Grantchester actor Ross Boatman is joining the cast of EastEnders this summer as Dana’s father, proud family man Harvey Monroe – so Bobby better watch himself.

Advertisement

In a statement released by the BBC, Harvey is described as “a real family man who’s proud to have been raised in Bow and even prouder to be a dad”.

“Harvey is traditional, fiercely protective and will do anything to keep Dana safe,” the teaser says. “Viewers have seen Bobby embellishing the truth on his dates with Dana (Barbara Smith) and as things get more serious between the new couple, will Harvey find the new Bobby as impressive?”

It looks like some trouble is headed for The Square.

Word on The Street(s) and gossip from The Square We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our soaps newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking of the casting news, Boatman said: “Some actors long for all the glamour of the Hollywood hills. Others dream about the bright lights of London’s West End. All I ever wanted was jellied eels, Albert Square and cheeky pint at The Queen Vic. Words can hardly express how happy and excited I am to be here at last. I absolutely love the show and can’t wait to get started. I feel truly blessed.”

Jon Sen, EastEnders’ Executive Producer, added: “We can’t wait for Ross to join us in Albert Square as Harvey. He’s perfect to play the affable father to Dana who’s over the moon his daughter’s found a match in Bobby but secrets aren’t likely to stay hidden on the Square so Bobby’s attempts at re-invention may well be futile. We’re looking forward to Harvey’s arrival, he’ll certainly shake up the Beale family dynamics.”

As well as a recent stint in Grantchester, Boatman has appeared in The Bill, Holby City, Casualty and Mum.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub for the latest news.