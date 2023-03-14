Denise, played by Diane Parish, recently decided to have nothing to do with Ravi after the two had a brief fling behind her partner Jack Branning's (Scott Maslen) back.

Aaron Thiara has promised more drama ahead in EastEnders as Ravi Gulati shows his true colours to Denise Fox.

As police inspector Jack is now investigating Ravi over his illicit activity, Thiara said his character is in full "survival mode" and will stop at nothing to stay out of jail.

"Ravi shows his malicious, menacing true colours to Denise because Ravi is in survival mode at this point," the actor explained to press including RadioTimes.com.

Thiara continued: "Ravi understands that he's under investigation from Jack which Denise reveals, so it's quickly become a point of survival for him.

"The most important person in Ravi's life is his son Davinder, so it becomes a case of battling between going to prison and losing his son, which he really regrets having done in previous years, or trying to find out the information at any cost. If that means blackmailing Denise, then so be it."

Diane Parish as Denise Fox and Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati in EastEnders. BBC

But it looks as if Denise's daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) will be thrown into the mix as Ravi will continue flirting with her to get at her mum and garner intel on Jack.

"He's using Chelsea as a pawn to get to Denise, so he's testing the waters of how far he needs to go to get the information from her," Thiara confirmed.

In upcoming scenes, a game night at the Brannings turns awkward when Ravi shows up with Chelsea, infuriating both Denise and Jack, though for different reasons.

"Games night is full of layers and interesting looks. Ravi is trying to play the role of being the best partner to Chelsea in front of her family, but under this he is being very deceptive in his actions to wind Denise up," Thiara said.

This results in Jack warning Ravi off of Chelsea, a move that gives the police officer's motives away.

"This is an integral point of Ravi knowing that he has got under Jack's skin, because Jack has just revealed his cards to Ravi without Ravi having to do too much. This is a big shifting point in the story," Thiara promised.

How will Ravi's case play out moving forward? And will he threaten Denise to divulge details of their affair?

