Scenes to be broadcast on Tuesday 8 March will see Denise fretting about what would happen to Jordan and little JJ should they go abroad with the nefarious Lucas. So in the end, Denise pretends to along with Jordan's proposal while secretly sticking a post-it note on daughter Libby's bag warning her about what's going on.

Unfortunately, Libby fails to notice the message and Jordan soon realises that Denise is stalling for time. With Jordan's plan to reunite the family falling apart, he snaps and unleashes his anger. But will Jordan listen when Denise stands her ground and warns him not to get caught up with a man as deadly as Lucas?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

