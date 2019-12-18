Hudson is the seventh actor total to play the part, following his immediate predecessor Ben Hardy (who played Peter from 2014 to 2015), Thomas Law (2006-2010) and a series of child actors.

Ben Hardy as Peter Beale BBC

The character of Peter previously left EastEnders in the aftermath of the 'Who Killed Lucy' storyline – having discovered that his twin Lucy (Hetti Bywater) was killed by younger half-brother Bobby (then played by Eliot Carrington), a tormented Peter decided to leave Walford and join his half-brother, Steven, for a new a life in New Zealand with fiancé Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) in tow.

Though he's not been seen on-screen since, Lauren and Steven (Aaron Sidwell) returned to the Square in 2016 as a couple. When actress Jossa left EastEnders again in 2018, Lauren was established as having returned to New Zealand, hinting at the possibility of a reunion between her and Peter.

More like this

Does Peter's mean that Lauren too could be returning? Or has their volatile relationship taken another turn for the worse?

On taking on the role of Peter Beale, TV newcomer Hudson said: “I am really grateful and excited to have the opportunity to work on such an institution of British television, alongside some incredible actors. Peter has been away for some time so I can’t wait to find out what he’s been up to and I’m very excited to see what the future holds for him.”

Jon Sen, Executive Producer at EastEnders added: “As soon as I met Dayle, I knew he’d be the one to bring Peter Beale back to Walford. Peter’s a young man with a big heart but a bruised soul and Dayle’s a talented actor who captures his complexity perfectly. I welcome him to the company and can’t wait to start working with him.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers