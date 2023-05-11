Earlier in the week, Linda let down both Nish and her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) when she took another offer to purchase half of the pub. Nish later stirred the plot, leaving Sharon seething when she learned that Linda had lied to her about the circumstances of the other buyer.

It looked like Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) had engineered a break-in at The Queen Vic in tonight's EastEnders (Thursday 11th May), as his gift for Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was pointedly left on the bar.

Then, Linda's mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) arrived, instantly revealing that she was the new co-owner. Elaine immediately set about charming the locals as she planted herself behind the bar, entertaining Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) as Linda rushed off to try and make amends with Sharon.

Nish gave Linda a gift in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Linda's efforts failed spectacularly, while back at the pub Elaine briefly spoke with Nish and later introduced herself to the businessman, when Alfie explained that Nish was the one who gave Linda a flamingo ornament back when he thought they were going into business together. Elaine gave Nish a talking to, managing to sum up his ill-intentions rather well given that she had only just met him!

When Linda returned, she found Elaine and Nish's wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) in the midst of a public row. When Suki insulted Linda, Elaine threw the pair out and barred them. Linda was furious with her mum, but Elaine couldn't understand the problem and hinted that she wasn't keen on keeping Alfie around at the pub.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Left alone, Elaine made a secret call saying she couldn't wait to see someone – with EastEnders having recently given us a glimpse of who's set to follow her to Walford.

Later, Elaine and Linda were woken by the sound of someone smashing up the pub and they gave chase, before spotting the ornament from Nish sitting proudly on the bar. Is Nish behind the incident?

Although this could be a deliberate move from the show, it's starting to look likely that Nish could be the soap's mystery male victim on Christmas Day, with him making an enemy of Elaine and trying to scare Linda, all as Suki secretly plots to destroy him too.

With both Linda and Suki present when a character is confirmed dead at the end of the year, is Nish sealing his fate?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.