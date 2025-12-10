Martine McCutcheon has discussed a potential return to EastEnders – despite her character Tiffany Mitchell being killed off in 1999.

However, this is Walford, where dying doesn't always mean you're gone forever.

Some of the soap's most iconic characters; Den Watts (Leslie Grantham), Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) have all returned after being presumed dead, while a selection of other locals have appeared as ghostly apparitions.

Martine left the soap in 1999. TV Times/Getty Images

In fact, later this month, both Pat (Pam St Clement) and Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) are returning to their old haunt for a special episode involving Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley). As his dementia symptoms worsen, Nige will turn to his old friends for support.

But could a comeback for Queen Vic barmaid Tiffany be on the cards?

"I’ve never even really had a chance to think about it because I’ve been so busy with the opportunities it gave me in the first place to keep going and keep evolving," Martine told Metro.

Being killed off doesn't mean you can't return - Pat Butcher is back at the end of the month. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

"Honestly, if they approached me and the time was right and the storyline was something believable and really amazing, I think it would have to be amazing for me to justify it, because if it wasn’t, so many people would be disappointed."

The Love Actually star continued: "It would be a big pressure because Tiffany was such an icon, and it would be so easy to do her a disservice. But I would definitely do it if it was right, because I just loved playing her so much.

"She just had no rules. She was fearless and feisty and an amazing character to play. For that reason alone, for selfish reasons, I’d love to do it, but it would have to be right."

McCutcheon has said she would only return with the right story. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Tiffany was remembered by her best pal Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) earlier this year, when she ran in to Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) outside The Vic.

Bianca tore strips off Grant – who was married to Tiff – for the way he treated her during the final months of their marriage.

As viewers will recall, he cheated on her with her mother, and she decided to leave for pastures new with their daughter Courtney. However, as she rushed out into the night, Frank Butcher (Mike Reid) turned the corner and hit her with his car.

