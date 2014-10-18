EastEnders: Maria Friedman to return as Linda Carter's mum Elaine
She left the Square in last night's episode but that's not the last we'll see of Elaine, confirm EastEnders bosses
She might have only appeared as a guest star in three episodes but Elaine, played by West End star Maria Friedman, went down very well with EastEnders fans...
Oooh, I like Elaine already :-) #EastEnders
— Martine (@Zoetjetoch) October 14, 2014
Friedman starred as Linda Carter's mum, who paid a visit to the Vic this week out of concern for her daughter who is struggling in secret after being raped by Dean earlier this month.
Elaine left the Square at the end of last night's episode, without learning the truth about what's traumatising Linda. But fans needn't worry. According to EastEnders' official Twitter feed that definitely wasn't the last we'll see of Elaine...
EastEnders continues on Monday at 8pm on BBC1