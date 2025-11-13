Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) has staged a very quick exit from EastEnders – but not before intervening on the latest family drama.

It was confirmed last month that the character would be calling time on his life in Albert Square, with his final story kicking off earlier in the week.

After telling dad George (Colin Salmon) that he was missing his son Xavier, he accepted a job in Dubai to be closer to the youngster and ex-wife Monique.

In today's instalment, he revealed that he'd already signed on the dotted line and was leaving imminently.

Junior decided to move to Dubai to be closer to his son Xavier. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

But George had other concerns. His brother Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) was on high alert after being held at knifepoint by drug dealer Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), who – although now dead after being accidentally stabbed by Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) – has a lot of contacts in London's narcotics underworld that could seek him out.

To make matters worse, George's other brother Kobina was demanding that Kojo return to Ghana for his safety. Despite the big move, George was convinced that perhaps it was for the best.

Junior, however, could see that Kojo has established a new life for himself in Walford, and wanted to ensure that he retained a future in the area.

Without George's knowledge, he visited Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) – who ran the drugs operation – and asked him to ensure Kojo wouldn't be targeted. The added incentive was that he'd manage to get back into his family's good books after cuckooing him for months.

With the deal finalised, Junior was free to leave.

He packed his bags and received a fond farewell from the Knight clan and some random faces from the Bridge Street market – but not before giving Kojo one final gift. He handed over his car keys, and presented the motor to his uncle.

He managed to say farewell to a returning Cindy Beale. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

With Junior gone, things seemed to be heading on a path to normality.

However, at No. 1, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) found Harry in an almost comatose state after overdosing. She frantically called emergency services while trying to wake him.

Will Harry be ok?

