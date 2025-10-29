EastEnders star Micah Balfour is bowing out of Walford after just 18 months.

The actor, 47, was introduced as George Knight's (Colin Salmon) estranged son Junior in May 2024. The two came face-to-face during an illegal boxing match at an underground club.

Within weeks of his arrival, his wife called time on their marriage and moved to Dubai with their son.

He subsequently engaged in an affair with his former step-mother Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), a relationship that was exposed to their families by Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) last Christmas.

Micah is departing the show before Christmas BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Junior then became one of the residents suspected of brutally attacking Cindy with a snow shovel, though it later transpired that Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) was the culprit.

More recently, he exposed George's secret festive catchup with his mum, something which he'd kept from wife Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe). The revelation subsequently ended their relationship and sparked the sale of The Queen Vic to Kat and Alfie Moon (Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie).

A spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com: "We can confirm Micah will be leaving EastEnders later this year, we wish him all the best for the future."

This follows an early announcement from The Sun, with a source telling the publication: "Bosses decided not to renew Micah’s contract and he filmed his final scenes last month.

“Obviously Micah was gutted but he understands how it all works.

“His final scenes will air before Chris­t­mas. The door is being left open."

Micah is the latest of the Knight clan to be leaving, with Anna actress Molly Rainford also confirmed to be departing the soap.

Could the pair's exits be linked?

