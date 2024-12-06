When asked about Linda's dark alcoholism relapse in recent episodes, Bright responded: "Well, Linda’s an alcoholic…she’s a mess... things go very very dark for Linda."

Recent episodes have seen her behaviour draw concern from her mother Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and friend Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).

Next week, Linda will be shown to be traumatising her youngest son Ollie Carter (Harry Farr) and pushing away her son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) and best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Linda (Kellie Bright) causes concern and anxiety for her own children. BBC

The week will end with Linda being issued an ultimatum by her mother Elaine and the subsequent week will see her choose alcohol and set off for a night of alcohol abuse in a mysterious episode devoted to the story.

"She’s losing her battle with alcoholism...it's not good,” noted Bright on The One Show, adding: "We’ve gone really dark and it’s about to get a lot darker."

Noting how the storyline takes on content that people can relate to with addiction in the families, she explained of the producers: "They’re showing the ugly truth with it. That's where it goes. It’s going to be a hard watch for a lot of people."

Despite the dark content of Linda's storyline, Bright commented that she feels fortunate to be trusted with the material: "I feel really lucky that they give me such a challenging thing to get my teeth into."

Linda will choose alcohol over her family in upcoming scenes. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The actress was also asked about how Anita Dobson's original EastEnders landlady Angie Watts was an inspiration for her and Bright expressed her love for the performance, but noted that Linda's own alcoholism story goes a lot "darker".

Fans are aware that actors Maddy Hill and Danny Hatchard are set to reprise their roles as Nancy Carter and Lee Carter, respectively, after they were spotted filming funeral scenes that seemed to suggest Linda could be about to lose her battle with alcoholism forever.

In the images, Nancy can be seen slapping Elaine, Johnny can be seen drinking and distressed, and the funeral looks to be attended by Alfie, Sharon and family friend Callum Highway.

Are we about to lose Linda forever? Or could Linda be set for a visit from ghosts from the past...?

For support with issues around alcoholism and other forms of addiction, please see Mind's website.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

