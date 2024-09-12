Fans of EastEnders are getting a lot of returning characters at the moment, most recently with Chrissie Watts (played by Tracy-Ann Oberman) and later in the year with David Wicks (Michael French).

It's all part of the excitement leading up to the show's 40th anniversary in February 2025 where we know there'll be a live episode with a romantic twist that viewers will decide.

With viewers speculating on who they'd like to see back on screen, there's one name that almost always crops up: Tanya Cross/Branning (Jo Joyner).

Tanya joined Albert Square in 2006 with her family, Max (Jake Wood), Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald).

The Brannings were an instant hit, and were at the centre of some of EastEnders' most iconic storylines, including Max's affair with Stacey (Lacey Turner) which culminated in an explosive Christmas Day reveal.

Though Tanya hasn't been seen on EastEnders since 2018, that doesn't stop people asking when she's returning.

Joyner gave a teasing answer during an appearance on The One Show last night (11th September) when asked if she would go back to the BBC soap by hosts Alex Jones and Anita Rani.

"Not at the moment," Joyner confessed. "But never say never. It was a great time! But I dunno, have I still got family there? Is there someone to return to?"

Well, as fans of EastEnders know all too well, Lauren is currently on Albert Square – meaning there's a pretty good reason for Tanya to make her way back!

But will she?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

