This is all despite Sharon's involvement in covering up Keanu's murder, as he was actually killed by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and not incarcerated rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), who was framed by Linda and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) to save the womens' skin.

When news of Keanu's funeral spread, Linda spiralled once more as she turned to drink, before Sharon and Linda's son Johnny (Charlie Suff) caught her wailing about her guilt.

EastEnders. BBC

In Thursday's episode, Sharon will go to The Queen Vic to speak to Keanu's grief-stricken mother Karen ahead of the service. But it's not long before the old enemies are trading insults once more.

As tempers flare, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) are forced to step in and pull the pair apart. But how will the day end?

Poor Karen, who has already buried her murdered and abused daughter Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer), now has to say goodbye to Keanu, with yet more lies at the centre of the tragedy.

This is the second time Stanley has reprised her role as Karen since her initial exit last year.

Sharon may regret approaching Karen. BBC

The actress gives a powerful performance in the emotional scenes, but will The Six continue to get away with their part in Keanu's demise, or will Karen find out what really happened on Christmas Day?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Thursday 13th June from 6am on BBC iPlayer and at 7.30pm on BBC One.

