She set about revealing what she knew to Cindy after mulling the recording over throughout the weekend.

Cindy got a text from a random number, saying it was Junior who'd lost his phone and wanted to meet her at a certain time and space.

Of course, the doting lover went straight there, but when Junior didn't turn up, she began to get a bit concerned.

Elaine rocked up, and revealed she was the one who sent the message and knows all about Cindy's sordid secret - and she'd be telling George that night at dinner.

No matter how hard Cindy begged for her to not say anything, Elaine was determined - after all, she owes her nothing.

When it came to the meal, Elaine prepared to make a speech at the Knight household, but George beat her to it and declared 2024 has been a tough year, but he's a happier man after everything he's been through.

Elaine felt terrible and went round to Cindy's to tell her she hadn't told George and wasn't planning on doing so - that is, if she cleared out of Walford and never spoke to George ever again.

What will Cindy do with this lifeline?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

