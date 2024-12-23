EastEnders' Elaine Knight issues ultimatum in early iPlayer release
Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing 23rd December 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Elaine Knight (played by Harriet Thorpe) has proven she is simply not a woman to be messed with on today's (23rd December) EastEnders.
Having discovered Cindy's (Michelle Collins) confession to sleeping with Junior (Micah Balfour) while still being in love with his dad, George (Colin Salmon), Elaine was a mixture of furious, upset, and out for revenge on her long-term love rival.
She set about revealing what she knew to Cindy after mulling the recording over throughout the weekend.
Cindy got a text from a random number, saying it was Junior who'd lost his phone and wanted to meet her at a certain time and space.
Of course, the doting lover went straight there, but when Junior didn't turn up, she began to get a bit concerned.
Elaine rocked up, and revealed she was the one who sent the message and knows all about Cindy's sordid secret - and she'd be telling George that night at dinner.
No matter how hard Cindy begged for her to not say anything, Elaine was determined - after all, she owes her nothing.
When it came to the meal, Elaine prepared to make a speech at the Knight household, but George beat her to it and declared 2024 has been a tough year, but he's a happier man after everything he's been through.
Elaine felt terrible and went round to Cindy's to tell her she hadn't told George and wasn't planning on doing so - that is, if she cleared out of Walford and never spoke to George ever again.
What will Cindy do with this lifeline?
