"It's definitely about love and relationships," the soap star told RadioTimes.com and other press in a Q&A.

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has teased what this year's Christmas episode will be focusing on, explaining the spotlight will be on "love and relationships".

The Mick Carter actor, who's leaving the BBC series this month, promised an intense episode following Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and Jay Brown's (Jamie Borthwick) engagement as she's been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Meanwhile, the soap will also deal with the possible resolution of the Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) love triangle.

"And you know you've got the whole Lola thing going on with little Jay and, of course, Alfie, Phil and Kat going on. It's about relationships, actually," Dyer said.

Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) asks Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) to marry him in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"I think we've done a lot of Christmases over the years. We came in at Christmas, so it's an intense process, and it's tough. But you know, when you get the right dialogue and the right material it’s such a beautiful thing," he continued.

"You know that you're reaching a lot of people on such a massive platform. You know, everyone wants to sit down and watch a bit of EastEnders."

The soap's Christmas storylines will include the dramatic wedding ceremony of Mick and Janine (Charlie Brooks), with both characters set to leave the Square. While it is not clear whether the couple will actually tie the knot, it's safe to say that Janine's schemes are set to be exposed, leading to a showdown with Mick and his ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright).

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.