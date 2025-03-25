EastEnders airs harrowing scenes for Avani Nandra-Hart in upsetting iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for EastEnders episode airing 25th March on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
This article contains descriptions of police behaviour and traumatising forced action that readers may find upsetting.
**Warning: Contains EastEnders spoilers for the episode airing on Tuesday 25th March 2025**
Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) was left traumatised in a harrowing edition of EastEnders, after shocking treatment from the police.
When Avani and pals Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) skipped school and were caught out by two policewomen, dealer Marvin dropped a bag of pills by Avani's feet and she was accused of carrying more drugs.
With neither mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) or dad Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) answering their phones, Avani was accompanied by an alternative appropriate adult as she was informed she would be strip-searched!
Initially not taking the situation seriously, a sarcastic Avani resisted this course of action - until the female officers threatened to have her restrained in handcuffs.
Even when Avani agreed to comply, she was shocked to realise she would have to take off everything she was wearing, including her underwear.
In further disturbing scenes, the women then ordered Avani to bend over while naked, leaving her cold, terrified and humiliated.
Having found no drugs on Avani, they asked her to sign a form, and her step-grandmother Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) arrived to collect her.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
When a male officer explained what had happened, Suki was angry and wanted to make a complaint, but a withdrawn Avani urged Suki not to, and back in the Square, she lashed out with a nasty comment to Amy before retreating into her home.
An oblivious Priya upset Avani with her lack of care, and a row ensued as Avani goaded her mum to hit her. Priya was reeling as she insisted she would never raise a hand to her daughter.
The mum erupted in fury when she finally learned that Avani had been strip-searched at just 15 years old.
Priya stormed over to confront Amy's dad, detective Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), ordering him to take action against his colleagues.
Chasing after her mum, Avani begged her to stop, but as Amy heard what her friend had been through, Avani ran off and broke down alone.
Actress James delivered a heartbreaking, compelling performance in this standalone instalment. But will the police face any consequences, and will poor Avani be okay?
Read more:
- EastEnders airs distressing police cliffhanger for Avani Nandra-Hart in early iPlayer release
- EastEnders airs powerful Phil Mitchell episode with important message in moving iPlayer release
- EastEnders guest star Keith Allen reveals he nearly played major role alongside Danny Dyer
- EastEnders favourite addresses plans for future on soap – says she's "never going to stop"
- EastEnders at 40: Best ever scandals from Pat and Frank to Sharongate
- EastEnders at 40: Best ever villains from Nick Cotton to Nish Panesar
- EastEnders at 40: Best ever whodunnits – From who shot Phil to who killed Archie?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.