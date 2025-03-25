Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) was left traumatised in a harrowing edition of EastEnders, after shocking treatment from the police.

When Avani and pals Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) skipped school and were caught out by two policewomen, dealer Marvin dropped a bag of pills by Avani's feet and she was accused of carrying more drugs.

With neither mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) or dad Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) answering their phones, Avani was accompanied by an alternative appropriate adult as she was informed she would be strip-searched!

Initially not taking the situation seriously, a sarcastic Avani resisted this course of action - until the female officers threatened to have her restrained in handcuffs.

Even when Avani agreed to comply, she was shocked to realise she would have to take off everything she was wearing, including her underwear.

In further disturbing scenes, the women then ordered Avani to bend over while naked, leaving her cold, terrified and humiliated.

Having found no drugs on Avani, they asked her to sign a form, and her step-grandmother Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) arrived to collect her.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When a male officer explained what had happened, Suki was angry and wanted to make a complaint, but a withdrawn Avani urged Suki not to, and back in the Square, she lashed out with a nasty comment to Amy before retreating into her home.

An oblivious Priya upset Avani with her lack of care, and a row ensued as Avani goaded her mum to hit her. Priya was reeling as she insisted she would never raise a hand to her daughter.

The mum erupted in fury when she finally learned that Avani had been strip-searched at just 15 years old.

Priya stormed over to confront Amy's dad, detective Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), ordering him to take action against his colleagues.

Chasing after her mum, Avani begged her to stop, but as Amy heard what her friend had been through, Avani ran off and broke down alone.

Actress James delivered a heartbreaking, compelling performance in this standalone instalment. But will the police face any consequences, and will poor Avani be okay?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.