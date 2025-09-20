Actress Lacey Turner is set to take an extended break from the soap when Stacey leaves this Autumn, so will Stacey take up Sean on his offer?

The week commencing Monday 29th September 2025, has teased in the first episode of the week that "Stacey makes a decision for her family".

Is this connected to Sean's offer, or does Stacey face an entirely different dilemma?

As if that wasn't enough, the same week, Peter Beale (Thomas Law) is plotting a major surprise, but the potential for it all to blow up in his face remains, with his fiancée Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) trying to save face on the following day as she is "shell-shocked".

Meanwhile, as he continues his new criminal lifestyle, it seems the stress is not ending for Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), but this week, he turns to his mum Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington). As the week continues, things are looking brighter for Harry, but we have to question whether it will last...

Elsewhere, newcomer Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) still sounds like she is rubbing people up the wrong way!

The new episode descriptions from the BBC are below...

Monday 29th September 2025

What lies ahead for the Branning-Beale clan? BBC

Peter pulls rank as he plans a surprise that could backfire, Stacey makes a decision for her family, and Harry is overwhelmed by a growing situation.

Tuesday 30th September 2025

Lauren is shell-shocked as she attempts to save face, Harry turns to Nicola for support, and Jasmine makes a bad first impression on one family.

Wednesday 1st October 2025

There’s drama ahead in Walford following an unexpected surprise, things are looking up for Harry, and Priya and Ravi face more hurdles.

Thursday 2nd October 2025

Recent events have consequences for all involved.

Newcomer Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) appears to be making more enemies in the coming weeks. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

That final episode description is rather ambiguous and is also the second episode of the week to be penned by legendary EastEnders scribe Simon Ashdown.

We're expecting some very high drama this week!

