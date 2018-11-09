When Elsa shows up unexpectedly Nick panics and is desperate to keep her away from Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) who he is on the verge of rekindling his relationship with, but canny Carla catches up with her and gets the full story…

Who did Kelly Harrison play in Casualty?

Playing newcomer Elsa is actress Kelly Harrison, who viewers may recognise from her three-year stint (2001-2004) as plucky paramedic Nikki Marshall in BBC1 medical drama Casualty.

A few years before Casualty launched her acting career, back in 1998 Yorkshire-born Harrison was working as a teenage model and appeared as herself in BBC1 docusoap Paddington Green, an early reality show format about life in a west London community, where casting directors first spotted her.

Since her Casualty breakthrough, Harrison has since appeared in numerous TV dramas including The Bill, Silent Witness, A Passionate Woman, Safe House, Happy Valley, The End of the F***ing World, Derry Girls and this year in Debbie Horsfield's Age Before Beauty.

Is Elsa set to become a regular fixture on the cobbles, or will Nick want her out of his life?

