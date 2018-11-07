The paper is also reporting that, in the wake of the collision, the Rovers regulars will refuse to drink in the pub until Johnny leaves, despite landlady Jenny's panicked attempts to get them to change their minds. The Corrie cliffhanger comes following months of tension behind the bar at the pub after Johnny admitted to new wife Jenny that he'd cheated with Liz in the wake of the death of his son Aidan. So could this be the moment that Jenny unleashes her fury on her love rival?

The news about Liz's accident comes following news that another Coronation Street character will be in the firing line over the festive season. A plotline set to air at the start of January will reportedly see caddish Lewis Archer lose his life. "The intense plot will play out over the New Year. Nigel [Havers] always knew he wouldn’t last long on the cobbles when he signed up to return and what a way to make an exit,” said an insider.

