Making an impassioned, if slurred, speech about how she still sees Maria as a daughter and that she wishes her success in her ventures with Claudia despite their antagonism, Ms Connor is suddenly mortified at betraying Audrey and tells David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) she thinks she made a big mistake in jumping ship on his gran and stropping off to run Claud's new salon on Victoria Street.

Maria's big decision means trouble for another Corrie resident

On Wednesday 14 November, as Audrey fumes the video of her drunken speech has become an internet sensation, Maria visits her old boss and begs they bury the hatchet, proposing she pull out of her deal with Claudia and they into business together instead.

However, her u-turn is set to have unforeseen repercussions for another street resident which won't make Maria particularly popular. Upon learning she's ditching their deal, smug Claudia tells Maria she won't be able to refund the investment Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) put in to get Ms Connor started as it's too far down the line and the money was given in good faith.

So while she's built bridges with surrogate mum Audrey, has Maria risked the wrath of fellow Weatherfield veteran Rita by forcing her to lose out financially?

